CEO shares Gen Z employee’s ‘most honest’ leave request on internet, gets impressed, netizens ask...

a Gen Z employee wrote an honest reason in his leave application to his boss, giving a brutally honest reason. However, he surprisingly impressed the CEO who instantly replied. The post went viral on social media and netizens asked the boss if he approved the leave,

Gen Z, who are famous for traits like honesty, being on point, and many others, do not hesitate to speak their minds. And none other than a Gen Z can be so straightforward in emailing the actual reason for taking a leave. One such incident has surfaced on social media, which has stormed the internet, wherein a Gen Z employee wrote an honest reason in his leave application to his boss.

The employee sent a leave application email, which was surprisingly approved even after it clearly mentioned “breakup” as the reason.

Jasveer Singh, CEO and co-founder of a social media platform, KnotDating, shared a leave request from a Gen Z employee on October 28, and called it the “most honest leave application”. In his X post, Singh wrote that the Gen Z employee requested a week-long leave because he had just had a breakup. Singh shared a screengrab of the employee’s mail, which read, “Hello Sir. I recently had a breakup and haven’t been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I’m working from home today, so I’d like to take leave from the 28th to the 8th.”

The post was captioned, “Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters!” The caption highlighted Jasveer’s amazement over the nature and style of the leave request. Being impressed by the employee’s honesty, Jasveer approved the leave.

The X post went viral quickly after being shared and has garnered over 2 million views. Many enthusiastic users even asked whether the leave was approved, and Jasveer replied, “Leave approved, instantly,” showing his reaction to the mail. To another user’s reaction, Jasveer wrote, “Leave approved without any questions”.

The post sparked a debate regarding work ethics after some millennials criticised the younger generation for showing such reckless behavior. It also showcased that the young entrepreneurs' understanding aligns with the mindset of Gen Zs.

Jasveer actively replied to other users as well. One asked him, “So you also have 'Sir' culture,” to which he said, “It’s the Indian version of ‘Hi there’” with a smiling emoji.