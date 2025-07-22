‘CEO personality, Arijit’s singing’: This IAS officer made internet obsessed with his singing skills, watch viral video

A former IAS officer has become the latest singing sensation on social media as he poured all his emotions while singing legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful track ‘Unke Andaz-e-Karam'. He shared a video of him singing the melodious track.

A former IAS officer has become the latest singing sensation on social media as he poured all his emotions while singing legendry Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful track ‘Unke Andaz-e-Karam'. He shared a video of him singing the melodious track while sitting casually on a sofa while his friends could be seen cheering him on. But not only his friends, the internet didn't stop praising his singing skills and the video garnered nearly three million views making him their most favourite singer online.

Broken heart, Sufi vibes

He captioned his video, “Woh bhi apne na hue, dil bhi gaya haathon se”, which is another line from the song that has been going viral on social media these days. The caption and the text overlay hint towards a broken heart and a melancholic tone. The text reads, “POV: When you are left with nothing after falling in love.” Due to the song’s popularity netizens have been using it massively in their reels. These lines mean: “Neither did the heartbroken lover end up with their love, nor did they succeed in keeping their heart to themself!’

IAS officer garnering praise from netizens

Kashish Mittal is a former IAS officer and a graduate of IIT Delhi. The video quickly gained attention as social media users continuously flooded the comments section within hours of him posting it on Instagram. The IAS officer is now raking in fame for his singing talent as well. A user said, “I never thought I would be absolutely obsessed with two freaking lines just for the way they're sung! You, sir, are a gem!”

A viewer, while praising Kashish’s singing, also gave a motivational shoutout by saying, “One of the finest reels I’ve come across in months. Respect, sir. Even after IIT AIR 6 and IAS, you’re still following your passion. Truly motivating.” Many viewers saw different aspects of his personality through his singing, like his quiet and poised composure and an attitude that comes from rich experiences and self-confidence. For this reason, Kashish was lauded for his “incredible vocals,” and internet users became obsessed with his singing style as one said, “the number of times I’ve played this is illegal.”