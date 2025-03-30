According to the Reddit post, the employee had been addressing the boss by her name for more than a year. However, all of a sudden, she was asked to handwrite the said statement as punishment and submit it by the end of the day.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of a company subjected a senior-level employee to a bizarre punishment, triggering backlash by many people on social media.

The CEO allegedly forced the employee to write "I will not call you by your name" a hundred times for not addressing her without proper salutation. The incident was shared by a user on the social media platform Reddit.

'Disgusted'

According to the Reddit post, the employee had been addressing the boss by her name for more than a year. However, all of a sudden, she was asked to handwrite the said statement as punishment and submit it by the end of the day.

The CEO even asked the employee to share the handwritten lines in the company's group chat.

The user who wrote the post said the incident took place at her friend's workplace. "I'm honestly disgusted at this...She (the CEO) could have warned her privately also," the user said.

Reactions

The post has since gone viral, with many people commenting their reactions to the incident.

"Your friend just missed their shot at the most legendary job resignation story ever," one user said.

"Why senior calling her by name if they already know that she is not comfortable to be called by her name?" asked another.

"Our 'saheb' mentality has remained intact even though the Brits were out since 1947," commented another user.