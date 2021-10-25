CEO gifts staff Rs 7.5 lakhs, 2 first-class tickets each for this reason - WATCH video

Many bosses can be inspiring, encouraging, good to you at every step, helping you be better no matter what you do while others can be plain bullies who can never see you happy.

Many studies suggest, people who aren't happy with their bosses, pay and sometimes their work atmosphere, tend to perform a little less than what they are capable of. Taking this into consideration, bosses should make sure that their employees are happy and one such boss is Sara Blakely, who has been named by her employees as the best boss in the world.

Sara Blakely who is the CEO of Spanx, recently got her company valued at $1.2 billion dollars after an investment firm Blackstone bought a major stake in it. Now, instead of keeping the money for future investments or herself, Sara decided to splurge it on her employees.

In a party organised by the company to celebrate the success, as Sara started spinning the globe that was present at the venue, she asked her staff a simple question, "Why am I spinning the globe."

When they couldn't answer, she said, "I have bought each one of you two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world. If you go on a trip you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go out to a really nice hotel, and so with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world you are each getting $10,000.”

She further added, "I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime! Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come." Her employees could not believe what they had just heard and were spotted cheering her. Many of them also cried happy tears. She went ahead and made a toast to women that came before her and all of the women in the world who have not had this opportunity. She said, "So at a moment like this, I think of my mom and my grandmother and their lack of options and all the women that came before them.”

For the unversed, Spanx is an American company that focuses on creating shaping briefs and leggings for women. It started manufacturing the same for men in 2020. Sara had started Spanx with just $5,000 dollars.