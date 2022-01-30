Centre uses Aman Gupta’s viral Shark Tank meme to spread Covid-19 awareness

In the era of streaming new content, Shark Tank India has become one of the most popular shows for the youth of this country. The show features entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a bunch of investors, seeking capital for their venture.

Offering their advice to future business owners and entrepreneurs, the panel of judges on the show- Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Ghazal Alagh- has also sparked a huge memefest through their witty and hilarious reactions.

With a new meme surrounding comments by Shark Tank judges going viral every day, a recent meme featuring co-founder and CMO of BoAt, Aman Gupta, started doing rounds on the internet, which showed his funny reaction to a pitch on the show.

Jumping on the Shark Tank memefest, the central government also shared the image of Aman Gupta on its official Instagram page to spread awareness about Covid-19 through a funny and relatable post for the netizens.

MyGov, a platform to build a partnership between the citizens and the Government of India, shared a meme on its official Instagram page, which featured Aman Gupta’s famous line, "Mat socho mana kardo (Don't think, just say no)".

Through this, the agency aimed at spreading Covid-19 awareness and urging the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. The meme posted by the Centre was accompanied with the caption, “When someone asks you to go for a trip with them during COVID pandemic."

Other famous memes from Shark Tank include Ashneer Grover saying "Bilkul bakwas hai yeh, Aap band kar do isey!" and Namita Thapar saying "Ye meri expertise nahi hai, I am out."