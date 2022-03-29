Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry, know who her fiancé Pradeep Gawande is

IAS officer Tina Dabi, who topped the civil service exams in 2015, got engaged to Pradeep Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS officer.

Tina Dabi also shared a post from her official Instagram account, while Pradeep Gawande also shared two pictures on his social media, in which Tina Dabi can be seen wearing a red saree, while Pradeep Gawande can be seen in a red kurta and pants.

Earlier, Tina Dabi had made headlines with her marriage to IAS Athar Khan in 2018. However, Athar and Tina are now divorced.

Both Tina and Pradeep will marry for a second time. In her post on Instagram, Tina Dabi said, "Wearing the smile you're giving."

Currently, Tina Dabi is one of the most talked-about bureaucrats on social media. She is followed by more than 1.4 million users on Instagram.

Tina Dabi made headlines by topping the UPSC in the year 2015, after which her trend has continued. Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan have been one of the most talked-about couples of LBSNAA. She got married to Athar in 2018 and came to the centre of the discussion. However, the two divorced by mutual consent in 2020.