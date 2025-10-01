Celebrate Dussehra with Gemini: 6 AI prompts to create festive photos of yourself

These prompts are a fun way to celebrate virtually with personalised festival-themed photos.

This Dussehra, you can give your photos a festive twist using Google’s Gemini feature. By uploading your picture and entering creative prompts, you can transform yourself into Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, or even capture the spirit of Ravana Dahan. To make it easier, here are six ready-made prompts that let you create vibrant, festive-themed portraits—perfect for celebrating even if you’re away from home.

First prompt

Create a Dussehra-themed image placing the user in a mythological setting with Lord Ram. The user should be central, shirtless, with defined abs, wearing an orange dhoti and waistband. They hold an ornate bow in one hand and a flaming arrow in the other. Behind them stands a massive burning effigy of Ravana with fiery heads. The scene should feature intense, fiery lighting. The uploaded face of the user must appear realistic with sharp skin details.

Second prompt

Create a photorealistic portrait of a woman transformed into a mythological character like Sita. Using the uploaded photo, she should appear gracefully holding a traditional diya, its flame casting a soft glow. The background, with warm lighting and soft tones, shows Dussehra festivities – a burning Ravana effigy blurred in the distance, with vibrant firecrackers exploding in the night sky. The image should feel realistic and festive.

Third prompt

An eye-level medium shot of a smiling young man, placed against a backdrop of a colossal ten-headed effigy of Ravana in flames. He is positioned at the lower centre of the frame, his face lit by the fiery glow. His attire: a dark blue embroidered Modi jacket over a light kurta, with an orange pocket square. The Ravana effigy dramatically fills the background, contrasting with the night sky. Out-of-focus fairy lights, tents, and festive elements appear in the foreground. A subtle lens flare enhances the celebratory mood.

Fourth prompt

Generate a photorealistic night-time Dussehra image. The uploaded photo of two people should remain central, their faces unchanged, dressed in festive clothes with a radiant festival glow. They stand happily in front of a brightly lit Ravana effigy. The atmosphere should be bright, festive, and intimate, with no other people visible.

Fifth prompt

Create an ultra-realistic, cinematic 9:16 full-body portrait of a young Indian man at a grand Dussehra festival. His face and hairstyle should match the uploaded photo exactly. He looks straight into the camera with confidence and a divine expression. He wears royal traditional attire – a golden-red embroidered kurta with a matching dhoti and a regal stole over his shoulder. In his hands, he holds a glowing bow and arrow, ready to shoot. The background should feature a massive burning Ravana effigy, golden fireworks, and glowing lamps, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The overall setting should feel majestic and celebratory.

Sixth prompt

Generate an ultra-realistic cinematic 9:16 full-body portrait of the man from the reference image, keeping his exact face and perfectly styled hair. He stands confidently, facing the camera with a divine expression. His outfit is traditional royal attire: a golden-red embroidered kurta, matching dhoti, and a regal stole. He holds a glowing bow and arrow, posed as if ready to release it. Behind him, a burning Ravana effigy, golden fireworks, and glowing lamps fill the scene, creating a vibrant, majestic atmosphere that reflects the victory of good over evil.

