CCTV video: Man posing as hospital staff steals infant from maternity ward of UP’s Meerut Medical College

In a shocking event, a man stole a newborn child from Meerut Medical College while pretending to be a member of the medical staff. The infant's parents, who resided in the area of the Kithor police station, filed a complaint. In their complaint, the parents claimed that a stranger who befriended them had taken their child.

This incident was caught on the hospital's surveillance camera and the clip was shared on Twitter.

When the hospital's CCTV footage was later reviewed, it was discovered that the unnamed suspect was in his mid-30s to early-35s. Police have opened an investigation at the Medical College police station, and they are working to identify and apprehend the suspect as soon as possible.

The crime was discovered on Tuesday after a case was filed at the Medical College police station, according to PK Singh, SP city. Someone who entered the room claiming to be a member of the medical staff vaccinated the child.

The infant and the man left the hospital grounds at that point. A squad has been assembled, and the suspect will be taken into custody shortly. A complaint has been opened at the Medical College police station on allegations of kidnapping. Police are looking into the case by examining the CCTV footage.

The child's relative, Pramod stated, "Doctors advised us to immunise the infant. The man was roaming around and we thought he was a hospital staff member. As I did not know from where the vaccine was to be administered, he went along with me." Pramod added that the man urged him to give the baby to him when he went to get the documents. When he came back, the man and the infant were nowhere to be found.

