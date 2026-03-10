FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is injured? Iran media refers Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son as 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan', here's what it means

Rinku Singh's first post for late father after winning T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral: ''Har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi'

What is ESMA? Why did India invoke act amid US-Iran war? Will it ensure gas supply and resolve energy crisis?

CBSE responds after class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to 'Rickroll', here's all you need to know

Rohit Shetty house firing case: Accused Ritik Yadav in judicial custody seeks bail for attending his marriage in Agra

BCCI announces massive cash reward for India after historic T20 WC win; Check how much Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson's team will get

Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch

Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer Patriot in trouble? Kerala theatre owners body opposes release of film due to this reason

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter expected to be discharged from hospital this week

Government invokes Essential Commodities Act (ESMA): Set to prioritise gas supply for homes, transport amid middle east tensions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is injured? Iran media refers Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son as 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan', here's what it means

Iran supreme leader is Mojtaba Khamenei is injured? Iran media says...

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain

Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch

Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati

HomeViral

VIRAL

CBSE responds after class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to 'Rickroll', here's all you need to know

The QR code, reportedly included for verification purposes or to provide exam-related information, became the centre of attention when students discovered the hidden link.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

CBSE responds after class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to 'Rickroll', here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A QR code printed on a Class 12 mathematics paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sparked a heated debate online, with some students claiming that scanning the code led them to the song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley, a classic internet "rickroll". Images of the Maths question paper circulated widely online, showcasing the unexpected surprise that awaited students who scanned the code.

Rickrolling in the exam hall

The QR code, reportedly included for verification purposes or to provide exam-related information, became the centre of attention when students discovered the hidden link. A viral video showed a student scanning the QR code, which led her to the iconic music video. "I want to show you guys something, and I discovered it just now.

This is my maths question paper. I am scanning it now. And see what it led to," she said in the video. The clip sparked a wave of amusement across social media, with students sharing screenshots and jokes about the unexpected twist.

However, not all students had the same experience. Several students reported that the QR code in their exam centres only opened simple alphabet markers, such as 'A' and 'Q', rather than linking to any external content. This led to confusion about whether the viral screenshots represented a limited case, a technical error, or a misleading image circulating online. The CBSE issued a notification after the exam, stating that multiple security features are built into board exam question papers, including QR codes used to verify the authenticity of the document in case of any suspected breach.

CBSE responds to the isssue

The board acknowledged that in a few question paper sets, scanning one of the QR codes appeared to link to a YouTube video. However, the CBSE confirmed that the issue does not affect the authenticity of the question papers. "The question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised," the board said.

The CBSE also promised to take necessary steps to ensure such issues are not repeated in future examinations, assuring students and parents that their concerns have been taken seriously.

Meanwhile, the CBSE's response has sparked a mix of reactions online, with some students and parents expressing relief, while others continue to joke about the unexpected "rickroll".

The incident has raised questions about the security and integrity of the examination process, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. The CBSE has assured that it is taking the issue seriously and will take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mannara Chopra breaks down over Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Anurag Dobhal's car crash, tells his parents 'kya karoge paiso ka'
Mannara Chopra breaks down over Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Anurag Dobhal's car
Iran new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is injured? Iran media refers Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son as 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan', here's what it means
Iran supreme leader is Mojtaba Khamenei is injured? Iran media says...
Rinku Singh's first post for late father after winning T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral: ''Har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi'
Rinku Singh's first post for late father after winning T20 WC 2026 goes viral
What is ESMA? Why did India invoke act amid US-Iran war? Will it ensure gas supply and resolve energy crisis?
What is ESMA? Will government ensure LPG supply by invoking 'draconian' act?
CBSE responds after class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to 'Rickroll', here's all you need to know
CBSE responds after class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to 'Rickroll', here's all
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement