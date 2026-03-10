CBSE responds after class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to 'Rickroll', here's all you need to know

The QR code, reportedly included for verification purposes or to provide exam-related information, became the centre of attention when students discovered the hidden link.

A QR code printed on a Class 12 mathematics paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sparked a heated debate online, with some students claiming that scanning the code led them to the song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rick Astley, a classic internet "rickroll". Images of the Maths question paper circulated widely online, showcasing the unexpected surprise that awaited students who scanned the code.

Rickrolling in the exam hall

The QR code, reportedly included for verification purposes or to provide exam-related information, became the centre of attention when students discovered the hidden link. A viral video showed a student scanning the QR code, which led her to the iconic music video. "I want to show you guys something, and I discovered it just now.

This is my maths question paper. I am scanning it now. And see what it led to," she said in the video. The clip sparked a wave of amusement across social media, with students sharing screenshots and jokes about the unexpected twist.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, India Rickrolled 2.5 million students by printing a Youtube QR code on the Maths question paper pic.twitter.com/jSl3TlkjjV — Mogambo (@Netajinonsense1) March 9, 2026

However, not all students had the same experience. Several students reported that the QR code in their exam centres only opened simple alphabet markers, such as 'A' and 'Q', rather than linking to any external content. This led to confusion about whether the viral screenshots represented a limited case, a technical error, or a misleading image circulating online. The CBSE issued a notification after the exam, stating that multiple security features are built into board exam question papers, including QR codes used to verify the authenticity of the document in case of any suspected breach.

CBSE responds to the isssue

The board acknowledged that in a few question paper sets, scanning one of the QR codes appeared to link to a YouTube video. However, the CBSE confirmed that the issue does not affect the authenticity of the question papers. "The question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised," the board said.

The CBSE also promised to take necessary steps to ensure such issues are not repeated in future examinations, assuring students and parents that their concerns have been taken seriously.

Important Update:

Press Release issued by CBSE pic.twitter.com/HqhdjYo23q — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 10, 2026

Meanwhile, the CBSE's response has sparked a mix of reactions online, with some students and parents expressing relief, while others continue to joke about the unexpected "rickroll".

The incident has raised questions about the security and integrity of the examination process, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. The CBSE has assured that it is taking the issue seriously and will take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.