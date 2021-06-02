CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exams 2021 cancelled: Students celebrate decision with hilarious memes on social media

CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled: After the Centre cancelled the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 12 board exams 2021 and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 12 board exams 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic second wave, on Tuesday (June 1), students took to social media sites to celebrate the student-friendly decision and shared hilarious memes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting on the same with 12 stakeholders on Tuesday evening before the decision was announced. Soon after the meeting was over, PM Modi said that the Centre has decided to cancel the Class 12 Board Exams. “After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” PM Modi said.

Now that the Class 12 board exams 2021 have been cancelled, PM Modi said that boards will take steps to compile the results in a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.” On the assessment of marks, PM Modi said the final evaluation criteria would be announced soon.

Check out some of the memes here:

#cbseboardexams Students who were spending 24/7 on twitter inorder to trend "cancel exam": pic.twitter.com/MMP3PbDb7t June 1, 2021

Jee and neet students watching cbse students enjoying #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/Rmry4Vh7JC — Anubhav Ghosh (@Golughosh19) June 1, 2021

Those who scored less marks in preboards - #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/buayZb78QR — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) June 1, 2021

12th Class Students To Modi Ji .....#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/g6TvJFB6Z9 — Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) June 1, 2021

Both CBSE and CISCE will release the criteria for the assessment of marks for class 12 board students. Recently, the CISCE and CBSE schools were asked to submit data of class 12 students’ performance in classes 11, 10, and 9. It is expected that the final class 12 marks could be calculated on the basis of performance in internals and past three-year performance. A final decision, however, is awaited.