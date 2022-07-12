CBSE 10th board result 2022: Awaiting scores, anxious students share hilarious memes on social media

Photo: Twitter/@brijbhushangor1

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2022 will be released very soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to reports, the results will be announced anytime after July 10. As students eagerly await their results, the internet has sparked some remarkably hilarious posts and memes that can represent the current situation.

10th and 12th Students waiting for result meanwhile CBSE BoardCBSEResult cbseresult2022 eJran picwitteromrxXsQDXciR rijbhushan goraya rijbhushangor July 4, 2022