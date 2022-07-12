Search icon
CBSE 10th board result 2022: Awaiting scores, anxious students share hilarious memes on social media

As students eagerly await their results, the internet has sparked some remarkably hilarious posts and memes that can represent the current situation.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@brijbhushangor1

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2022 will be released very soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to reports, the results will be announced anytime after July 10. As students eagerly await their results, the internet has sparked some remarkably hilarious posts and memes that can represent the current situation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

