Caught on CCTV: Young kids nearly runs over two people with racing SUV Car in Haryana, internet reacts, says 'Parents must be..', watch viral video

Two kids were caught on CCTV driving a Hyundai Venue SUV recklessly on the narrow 'gully' in Haryana causing havoc. On July 16, in a small village of Haryana, the young teens were seen racing car in narrow lanes, nearly running over any person who came on their way. The video shows that the kids might not know how to drive a car and apply break to stop it after it became uncontrollable. These young kids were driving without any parental supervision.

Here's what the CCTV footage show?

In the CCTV footage, a SUV car can be seen zooming into the narrow village lane, and was out of control. The car nearly ran over two people, one child even ran to save his life and went inside a house with open door. Another local man riding a bike, quickly stopped and moved out of the way. Another angle of the footage showed, two children playing in the lane, and had to run quickly to escape the racing car. The car was hitting anything that came on its way, like motorcycles parked outside the houses, causing lot of damage.

The car eventually stopped after crashing into a motorcycle near someone's house. Many local people gathered and started coming outside their houses. Finally, young boy was seen coming out of the passenger seat crying. He was visibly shaken and quickly rushed to his mother who was running behind the car to stop it. Many locals then went to rescue another young boy who was driving the car, and he also safely came out of the car. The local residents were stunned to see these two kids driving inside the SUV. There have been no report of any major injury.

Internet Reacts

This incident have raised serious question on parent's neglicence. One user said, 'Parenting isn’t just about buying things it’s about teaching responsibility.' Another said, 'Ohh no it's very bad, Parents should keep an eye on where their children are and what they are doing'. Third commented, 'Parents must be scrolling reels when this happened. Admirable how parents have kids to cross a checklist, and then go about not caring.'