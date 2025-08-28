Caught on CCTV: Speeding car overtakes bus, loses control, struck autorickshaw in horrific accident, watch

In a horrific accident caught on CCTV, a car loses control, and struck an autorickshaw coming from an opposite direction. This caused a lot of damage to the autorickshaw as both car and autorickshaw went off road.

In a horrific accident caught on CCTV, a car loses control, and struck an autorickshaw coming from an opposite direction. This caused a lot of damage to the autorickshaw as both car and autorickshaw went off road. Now, the video is going viral on social media, in which the negligence of a car driver is being highlighted. However, no information is available about where this video is from.

What is in the video? In the video, a car is seen on the road, which tries to overtake from the left side. During this, a bus is coming from the front. Due to the negligence of the car driver, the car comes in front of the bus, which leads to a collision with an auto rickshaw and other vehicles.

As soon as the accident happens, the people present there run to the auto. This entire incident was recorded in the CCTV installed there. It is not yet known who is injured in the accident or everyone is safe, no information has been revealed yet.

Internet reacts

One user said, 'if the vehicle in front has to brake to accommodate your overtake attempt, that's not an overtake, that's snatching the space. And heavy vehicles might not always get time or be alert enough to apply brakes.'

Another said, 'Horrible brainless driving on undivided roads.'

Third said, 'Insane , stupid moron car driver. Already dashcam bus is fast why he ride recklessly over take on left side. Innocent victim is another car.'