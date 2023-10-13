Caught on camera: Ticketless cop's heated argument with TTE goes viral, internet reacts

A viral video depicting a tense encounter between a police officer and a Ticket Checking Staff (TTE) on an Indian Railways train has highlighted the persistent issue of ticketless travel in the Indian rail system.

In a recent incident aboard an Indian Railways train, a video capturing a heated confrontation between a police officer and a Ticket Checking Staff (TTE) has shed light on the ongoing challenge of ticketless travel within the Indian rail system. The incident, shared by the "Ghar Ke Kalesh" account on social media, highlights the persistent problem of some individuals, even those in positions of authority, avoiding ticket payments.

The video, which has since gone viral with over 2,000 likes, reveals a tense exchange between the TTE and the police officer. What becomes apparent is that the police officer was traveling without a valid ticket, a clear violation of the rules and regulations governing Indian Railways.

In an attempt to explain his actions, the police officer claimed to have missed his intended train and implored the TTE for leniency. However, rather than sympathy, the officer received frustration and a stern scolding for his transgression. In the video, another voice can be heard suggesting the removal of the police officer from the train.

The incident has ignited a conversation online, with many people drawing attention to the recurring problem of certain police officials exploiting their positions to avoid ticket payments. Social media users have expressed their opinions on the matter, with one user commenting, "The TTE turned the policeman into a law-abiding citizen." Another praised the TTE's actions, saying, "Well done, TTE." There was even a lighthearted response, with one user stating, "I don't know, but I found this conversation funny."