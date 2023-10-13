Caught on camera: Ticketless cop's heated argument with TTE goes viral, internet reacts

Headlines

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

41-year-old man working in Indian Army opens fire on Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Viral video: Pune boy orders food from Zomato and gets a ride back home – here's how

Israel-Hamas war: Elon Musk's X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts, says no place for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

41-year-old man working in Indian Army opens fire on Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Thyroid: Superfoods to gain weight in hyperthyroidism

Dhak Dhak, Jawan and more: 9 films you can watch in theatres for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

'Chew on that buddy': Saba Azad reacts after trolls call her 'mad' for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

HomeViral

Viral

Caught on camera: Ticketless cop's heated argument with TTE goes viral, internet reacts

A viral video depicting a tense encounter between a police officer and a Ticket Checking Staff (TTE) on an Indian Railways train has highlighted the persistent issue of ticketless travel in the Indian rail system.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent incident aboard an Indian Railways train, a video capturing a heated confrontation between a police officer and a Ticket Checking Staff (TTE) has shed light on the ongoing challenge of ticketless travel within the Indian rail system. The incident, shared by the "Ghar Ke Kalesh" account on social media, highlights the persistent problem of some individuals, even those in positions of authority, avoiding ticket payments.

The video, which has since gone viral with over 2,000 likes, reveals a tense exchange between the TTE and the police officer. What becomes apparent is that the police officer was traveling without a valid ticket, a clear violation of the rules and regulations governing Indian Railways.

In an attempt to explain his actions, the police officer claimed to have missed his intended train and implored the TTE for leniency. However, rather than sympathy, the officer received frustration and a stern scolding for his transgression. In the video, another voice can be heard suggesting the removal of the police officer from the train.

The incident has ignited a conversation online, with many people drawing attention to the recurring problem of certain police officials exploiting their positions to avoid ticket payments. Social media users have expressed their opinions on the matter, with one user commenting, "The TTE turned the policeman into a law-abiding citizen." Another praised the TTE's actions, saying, "Well done, TTE." There was even a lighthearted response, with one user stating, "I don't know, but I found this conversation funny."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel’s new strategy: PM Netanyahu joins hands with opposition; ‘emergency govt’ to hit back at Palestine

Ratna Pathak Shah says Bollywood’s best-known films are ‘frame-by-frame copies’ of Hollywood movies: 'We had no real...'

South India's biggest flop, led by superstar, lost Rs 170 crore at box office; it's not Adipurush, Acharya, Liger, Cobra

'It will have strong, adverse impact...': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on crude oil amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Microsoft completely blocks Windows 7 keys from activating Windows 11

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE