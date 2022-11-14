Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Caught on camera: Speeding Tesla car goes out of control in China, kills schoolgirl before fatal crash

The mishap occurred on November 5 and footage of it has been making the rounds on Twitter and other social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 07:23 PM IST

Caught on camera: Speeding Tesla car goes out of control in China, kills schoolgirl before fatal crash
Screen Grab

In a viral video, a Tesla driver in China abruptly lost control of his Tesla Model Y electric vehicle, which then sped up and collided with a truck before crashing into a building, killing two people and injuring three others, according to Global Times. After its driver had trouble parking on November 5 in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province, the white Model Y was seen driving through crowded streets, according to the report. Users on several social media sites have expressed shock upon seeing the video.

The video begins with the automobile leisurely driving into a roadside parking area until it abruptly speeds up to its "maximum speed," as the description describes.

The next scene shows the automobile speeding down the street and almost missing a bicyclist. In spite of striking two motorcyclists, it keeps going straight and swerves dangerously.

Shocking video shows it coming to a halt after crashing into a structure.

The authorities have reportedly only revealed the driver's surname, Zhan, and have said that an investigation is now ongoing, as reported by Global Times. The driver's loved ones have notified Tesla about the problem. Mr. Zhan, 55, allegedly had problems stopping in front of his family's business due to a faulty brake pedal.

The police have determined that Zhan was not driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The accident was a top trending topic on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Sunday. 

Also, READ: UP: Man rips up road constructed for Rs 3.8 crore to expose poor quality, video goes viral

Twitter users are in shock after watching the video and sharing their reactions. One User commented, “This is terrifying!” Another Twitter user tagged elon musk and said, ”I think your Twitter platform will be like this one day.” Another commented taunting Elon Musk saying, ”Meanwhile, CEO is tweeting memes from his $44bn playground.”

This latest Tesla incident can cause a huge problem for Elon Musk, who now also owns social media giant Twitter as China is Tesla’s second-largest market. The incident could cause concerns among buyers of electric vehicles, especially those planning to purchase Teslas.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.