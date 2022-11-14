Caught on camera: Speeding Tesla car goes out of control in China, kills schoolgirl before fatal crash

Screen Grab

In a viral video, a Tesla driver in China abruptly lost control of his Tesla Model Y electric vehicle, which then sped up and collided with a truck before crashing into a building, killing two people and injuring three others, according to Global Times. After its driver had trouble parking on November 5 in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province, the white Model Y was seen driving through crowded streets, according to the report. Users on several social media sites have expressed shock upon seeing the video.

The video begins with the automobile leisurely driving into a roadside parking area until it abruptly speeds up to its "maximum speed," as the description describes.

The next scene shows the automobile speeding down the street and almost missing a bicyclist. In spite of striking two motorcyclists, it keeps going straight and swerves dangerously.

Shocking video shows it coming to a halt after crashing into a structure.

The authorities have reportedly only revealed the driver's surname, Zhan, and have said that an investigation is now ongoing, as reported by Global Times. The driver's loved ones have notified Tesla about the problem. Mr. Zhan, 55, allegedly had problems stopping in front of his family's business due to a faulty brake pedal.

The police have determined that Zhan was not driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The accident was a top trending topic on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Sunday.

Crazy @Tesla video from a week ago. Just saw it on Reddit.



Driver was trying to park the car and then things went awry.



Parking button didn’t work.



Breaks didn’t work.



It just kept on accelerating.



Two people including a high school girl dead. pic.twitter.com/GTwVs7QOg6 November 13, 2022

Twitter users are in shock after watching the video and sharing their reactions. One User commented, “This is terrifying!” Another Twitter user tagged elon musk and said, ”I think your Twitter platform will be like this one day.” Another commented taunting Elon Musk saying, ”Meanwhile, CEO is tweeting memes from his $44bn playground.”

This latest Tesla incident can cause a huge problem for Elon Musk, who now also owns social media giant Twitter as China is Tesla’s second-largest market. The incident could cause concerns among buyers of electric vehicles, especially those planning to purchase Teslas.