Caught on camera: Man pretends to fall, crushes gymgoer's skull with 20 kg weight

In a shocking incident reported from Australia, a man fractured another man's skull after slamming a 20 kg weight into his head in the gym.

Shane William Ryan, 33, pretended it was an accident. However, he was arrested after the "disturbing and motiveless attack" was caught on CCTV. He has now been jailed for 19 months.

The CCTV footage showed the victim on his bench press unaware of the injuries he was about to sustain. Ryan was seen pretending to trip and lunge towards the victim before smashing the weight into his face.

The CCTV footage showed the victim clutching his blood-covered face after falling to the floor writhing in pain. While Ryan was seen pretending to have injured his ankle in the trip.

Ryan leaves the victim alone for a number of minutes before returning to call an ambulance.