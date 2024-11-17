The video was posted by the Instagram account viral_ka_tadka and has garnered over 13,000 views so far.

A shocking video of a horse kicking a girl while on the move has recently gone viral. The incident involved two girls riding a scooty when the horse suddenly halted and began to kick at them as they passed by. The impact caused both girls to fall onto the road, leaving spectators in disbelief. The video is going viral across all the social media platforms.

The video captures a young man riding the horse, who quickly fled from the scene as soon as the horse kicked the women. The moment when the girls were kicked and thrown onto the road by the horse. This action sparked anger among the onlookers, some of whom attempted to catch him, but he managed to escape. Witnesses described the incident as a terrifying experience, and it appears that the girls may have sustained injuries from their fall onto the road.

The video was posted by the Instagram account viral_ka_tadka and has garnered over 13,000 views so far.

Many viewers are reacting humorously after watching the video, while others are expressing anger towards the horseman. One furious user even suggested that strict action should be taken regarding traffic safety. Another user called this incedent very bad.

This incident raises concerns about the level of vigilance necessary for public safety, as serious accidents could occur if an animal suddenly attacks the road in such a manner. However, it appears that the video may potentially be part of a practical joke.