HomeViral

VIRAL

Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jeweller slaps her 20 times in 15 seconds, video goes viral

The incident, reportedly took place on November 3 was caught in the CCTV camera of the shop.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jeweller slaps her 20 times in 15 seconds, video goes viral
A drama unfolded on November 3 at a jewellery shop near Ranip vegetable market in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A woman, her face concealed behind a dupatta, entered the store pretending to be a regular customer. She quickly moved toward the shopkeeper, who was seated on a chair, and tossed a handful of chilli powder directly into his eyes.

The powder missed its intended target, and the shopkeeper, reacting with surprising speed, rose from his seat and began delivering a rapid series of slaps—twenty in quick succession—that sent the would‑be robber sprawling. The entire episode was captured by the shop’s CCTV camera, and the footage soon found its way onto social media platform X, where it was shared widely and sparked a flurry of comments.

Police response

Ahmedabad Police were alerted to the incident after the video circulated online, prompting netizens to tag the official police handle and question whether any action would be taken. In response, the police posted a statement on X explaining that the shopkeeper had refused to have his statement recorded.

The message read, “In this case, the complainant was personally met twice to obtain a statement in this regard and was asked to file the complaint, but the complainant businessman is not inclined to lodge any complaint in this matter,” and added that an investigation had been initiated to identify the accused based on the CCTV footage.

The police also noted that the shopkeeper had been approached twice for a formal statement but had declined to cooperate further.

Social media reaction 

The clip, which shows the woman in a dupatta lunging forward before being met with a barrage of slaps, quickly became a talking point on X(formerly Twitter) .

Many users praised the shopkeeper’s quick reflexes, while others expressed disappointment that the incident had not led to an immediate arrest. 

Meanwhile, the incident highlights the growing importance of surveillance systems in deterring and documenting criminal activity. The CCTV footage not only provided clear evidence of the attempted robbery but also captured the shopkeeper’s immediate and decisive response. 

