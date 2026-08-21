Caught on Cam: Lucknow banker shoots wife outside ICICI Bank, kills sister at home, here's what happened next

The video shows Manas Vajpayee, who works with SBI, stopping his wife Divya Mishra as she was about to enter the ICICI Bank branch, at around 12:20 PM on Thrusday, where she is employed. The incident happened around noon in the posh Gomti Nagar locality.

A shocking incident has come into light from Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, where CCTV has recorded the incident where a bank clerk allegedly attacked his estranged wife, who is also a banker in ICIC, outside her office. Police said after the attack, he fled the spot.

The video shows Manas Vajpayee, who works with SBI, stopping his wife Divya Mishra as she was about to enter the ICICI Bank branch, at around 12:20 PM on Thrusday, where she is employed. The incident happened around noon in the posh Gomti Nagar locality.

What exactly happend?

In the footage, Manas is seen stopping Divya near the bank gate. According to eyewitnesses, the 38-year-old called her out of the branch, had a brief conversation, and then allegedly shot her before absconding.

Divya was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

After the altercation began, some employees of the bank were seen coming out of the branch. As per the allegations, Manas attacked Divya near the bank gate, prompting the staff to rush back inside when he opened fire.

The couple had been married for 12 years but were living separately for more than a year. Divya had reportedly filed for divorce last year.

Manas had allegedly accused Divya of infidelity.

The case has left Lucknow in shock since Thursday.

Manas killed his sister at home

Police said that Manas also shot his 28-year-old sister Shiva Vajpayee, who reportedly was dealing with mental health issues.

Before killing himself, Manas posted a WhatsApp status claiming that he had killed his wife and sister.

"Today I killed my wife who cheated on me. Now I have to kill myself and my sister... her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything," read the WhatsApp status.

"A preliminary investigation suggested that a family dispute led to the killings, and further investigation was underway," Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba said.

Lucknow police said Manas returned home within minutes of shooting his wife, later posted a WhatsApp status, and then shot his sister and himself. Manas wrote that he intended to kill himself and his sister, and alleged that Divya's sister, Pragya, and her husband Bharat Yadav knew everything about the matter.

What did the eyewitness say?

A restaurant owner, Luvkush, who runs an eatery on the premises where Manas lived, was quoted by NDTV saying that he saw him returning in a distressed condition.

“I asked him what happened as he looked stressed, but he said it was nothing and mentioned some office issue,” Luvkush was quoted as saying.

Neighbours later heard gunshots coming from the house and reached the spot. They broke open the door and found the bodies inside. Residents said that the Hanuman Chalisa was playing loudly on the TV when the door was opened. Police are investigating all aspects of the case.