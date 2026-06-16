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Caught on Cam: IAF officer's wife alleges rape, forced conversion in Nagpur, 2 held; Here's what exactly happened

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Caught on Cam: IAF officer's wife alleges rape, forced conversion in Nagpur, 2 held; Here's what exactly happened

A video that went viral is now central evidence in the case. In the footage, the 24-year-old woman is seen crying and asking the accused, 26-year-old Ayaaz Madare, to release her.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

Caught on Cam: IAF officer's wife alleges rape, forced conversion in Nagpur, 2 held; Here's what exactly happened
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In Nagpur, a woman married to an Air Force personnel has alleged that a former classmate and his associates raped her, blackmailed her, used black magic, and coerced her into religious conversion. Police have arrested the main accused Ayaaz Madare and his associate Ameen Shaikh, while a team has been sent to Madhya Pradesh to track down a cleric allegedly involved in the conversion attempt. 

As per the FIR, on February 8, 2025, Ayaaz allegedly drugged the 24-year-old woman’s drink during a meeting at a hotel. She claims that after she lost consciousness, the accused took objectionable photos and videos of her. He then allegedly blackmailed her, threatening to share the videos with her husband and post them online. The woman stated she was subjected to repeated sexual assault and was extorted of about Rs 4 lakh.

What exactly happened?

A video that went viral is now central evidence in the case. In the footage, the 24-year-old woman is seen crying and asking the accused, 26-year-old Ayaaz Madare, to release her. She can be heard saying “Chhodo Mujhe” while he forcibly grips her hands, recites religious verses, and repeatedly blows on her. The woman appears to be struggling to get away. She alleges that after this, she was declared “converted” and that he then tried to sexually assault her.

The FIR also states that Ayaaz often brought a plastic bottle containing a liquid and made her drink it. He would then allegedly murmur in Urdu, blow on her face, and tell her it was “hypnosis and black magic” before raping her. The video is said to show this purported black magic or hypnosis ritual.

Investigation underway

Police have filed charges under the anti-black magic law, along with sections related to rape, repeated sexual assault, extortion, blackmail, and forced conversion. A team from Nagpur police is searching for the cleric who allegedly carried out the conversion.

DCP Suresh Reddy said, "The woman’s complaint includes allegations of rape, extortion, conversion, and black magic. We have seized electronic devices and they are undergoing forensic analysis. This evidence will be critical. A police team has traveled to another state to locate the maulana who conducted the conversion. The investigation is ongoing."

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