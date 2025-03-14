The accident took place late Thursday night at approximately 12:30 am near the Karelibag area in Vadodara. The driver, identified as Rakshit Chaurasia, has been apprehended by authorities. Chaurasia, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is pursuing a law degree at a university in Vadodara.

A 20-year-old driver, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, caused a horrific road accident in Vadodara, Gujarat. The driver rammed his car into four pedestrians, resulting in the death of a woman and serious injuries to others. A video from the crash site shows the heavily intoxicated driver emerging from his car after the accident and shouting "another round" while bystanders attempted to apprehend him. The injured victims were left scattered on the ground.

The second individual involved in the incident, identified as Mit Chauhan, has also been arrested. Chauhan, a Vadodara resident, is a student at a private university and is the owner of the car involved in the accident. He was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Disturbing footage from the accident site shows the accused, clad in a black t-shirt and grey trousers, exiting the car, the front portion of which is heavily damaged. He then begins shouting "another round" while gesticulating wildly with his arms, continuing this behavior as he walks along the road. Moments later, he starts chanting "Om Namah Shivay." The co-passenger, who left the car before the driver emerged, runs in the opposite direction, informing bystanders that he was not involved in the driving and that the accused was responsible for the incident.

According to available information, Chaurasia was driving the car at a speed of 120 km/hour. Video footage shows him crashing the vehicle into two scooters, knocking down the riders and dragging them along before coming to a halt. The car struck four individuals, including a woman riding her scooter. Identified as Hemani Patel, she had gone out with her minor daughter to purchase Holi colors and tragically died at the scene. Three others, including the child, were transported to a nearby hospital after emergency services arrived.

A large crowd gathered at the accident site and assaulted the driver before police arrived to disperse them and restore order.