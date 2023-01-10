'Cadaboms Hayder,' Caucasian Shepherd becomes internet sensation: Know about his lifestyle, physical strength, diet here

Dogs and humans have a special bond as they are considered to be each other's best friends. Recently, a Caucasian Shepherd has been the subject of social media debate. Internet users are paying a lot of attention to Cadaboms Hayder, a 1.5-year-old Caucasian Shepherd.

Recently, it was reported that Bengaluru-based breeder S Sathish had bought this dog for Rs 20 crore; however, he later clarified that this was untrue. In fact, Sathish received an offer from a businessman in Hyderabad to purchase Hayder for Rs 20 crore, making him the owner of the most expensive dog ever (prior record: Rs 18 crore). This dog is over 100 kg in weight, over six feet tall, and has legs the size of a two-liter bottle.

According to Sathish, Hayder should have a head the size of a Caucasian Shepherd based on the size of his nose, but because of his genetic background, Hayder is unusually large. According to Sathish, Hayder and his caretaker are joyous residents of a 2BHK apartment in Kengeri.

The entire apartment is air-conditioned because he needs a colder climate. He consumes about three kilos of meat daily, which keeps him strong and energetic. He needs a lot of nutrition for his size, so his food is different from traditional dog food. Hayder has six puppies, that are being raised in Banashankari because they could be hurt even if Hayder steps on them by accident.

The Poornima Palace on Mysore Road will host a grand launch that was originally planned for November of last year. Sathish claims that more than 5,000 people, including ministers, actors, producers, and singers, will be present at the event.

