'Catman': Man carries cats on his bike, viral video angers internet

screengrab

New Delhi: There are a plethora of videos and posts that are doing the rounds of the internet that can shock anyone without any doubt. Now a shocking video of a man riding a bike with cats perched on it in Bengaluru has gone viral and grabbed eyeballs online. Someone passing by on the same road captured the video. Aarun Gowda shared the video on Twitter, which has received over 165,000 views.

In the now-viral video, the man is seen riding his bike while carrying a bag on his shoulders. A cat is seen sitting on his bag and latching onto his shoulders. Another furry animal is seen sitting on the bike's fuel tank as the video progresses. The biker wore a helmet, but the cats did not. Both animals are seen casually chilling and relaxing while being driven on the bike.

The viral video elicited a slew of reactions from netizens, who took to the comments section to share them. Here are some comments from netizens:

One user wrote “Oh my god. Is this true. My catties are scared to come even by car. This is interview material..get me this guy and his cats urgently.”. “I know someone with 2 beautiful cats and if only they could hang in there that stable (umm .. I think they'll, but they can be naughty,” posted an individual. “This action puts everyone's life in the road in danger.,” shared another. A third Instagram user wrote, “If this is not thug life what is ” Many also dropped angry emoticons for the viral clip.