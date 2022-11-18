Search icon
Cat vomits after smelling newborn baby, video goes viral

Because now footage of a cat smelling a newborn baby and then running to another room to vomit has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 09:05 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Parents frequently keep their smartphone cameras ready to capture every moment of their child's first few years in order to pass down memories and connect generations. This is precisely what this video captures. Because now footage of a cat smelling a newborn baby and then running to another room to vomit has gone viral. The video was posted online by a Twitter user Rossi (@RossiSongo) on November 15 and it has amassed 2.2 million views.

The video shows the cat sniffing the baby, who is peacefully sleeping in a stroller. The cat quickly removed itself from the situation, walked quietly to the other room, and puked. The video, which has received millions of views, may compel you to watch it again and again.'' Just saw a TikTok of a family introducing their newborn to their cat and after it smelled the baby it went to another room and threw up LMFAO.'' reads the video caption.

The video was posted on November 15 and has received nearly 2.2 million views and nearly 108k likes. Netizens have also made cute comments about it.

"The fact that the cat had enough manners to go into another room to do that is amazing lmaooo.," one user wrote. "Literal crying and throwing up " said another, adding a laugh emoticon. "That cat said ‘your baby smells atrocious’" exclaimed a third.  "Cats don’t like vomiting in front of others so it’s just their nature "drafted a fourth. "I mean....at least the cat has courtesy. Didn't do it in front/on the baby "a fifth expressed.

