Cat rescued in quake-hit Turkey denies to leave rescuer’s side, viral video leaves internet emotional

Viral video: A massive earthquake recently struck Turkey, Syria, and neighbouring countries, killing hundreds of thousands and leaving many stranded in the rubble. According to the most recent reports, the death toll in both Turkey and Syria has surpassed 15,000, and it is now a race against time to find survivors. The two nations were hit by two large earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 respectively. Amid these devastating news, there are also videos which are giving us hope. One such clip that has emerged on social media shows a cat being rescued from rubble in quake-hit Turkey.

The video of the cat and the rescuer was shared widely on Reddit. The cat is seen perched on the rescuer's shoulder in the video. The clip was shared with the text, "The cat saved by search and rescue teams in Turkey from wreckage has not been leaving the rescue workers for days. Wherever they go, he goes with them"

The video obviously went viral on the internet and won the hearts of many. Here's how netizens reacted to viral video:

One user wrote, "Every single one of the rescuers out there is an absolute angel. Taking the time to save every living being that can be saved. I live in the United States, where I take my life for granted. I could never express how grateful I am to these wonderful people." Another user said,"I'm so glad they found her... I'm guessing they got the rest of her out and she's fine? I hope they get everyone out, including the pets. More prayers are being sent... Many, many prayers."