Watch: Cat jumps on Imam as he recites Ramadan prayers, viral video wins hearts on internet (Photo: Twitter)

Cat viral video: The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is ongoing across the world. Muslims perform the unique Taraweeh prayers to commemorate the month. Amid this, a video showing a cat jumping on an Imam while he was reciting Ramadan prayers has gone viral on social media.

The heartwarming video has won hearts over the internet. Reports suggest that the video is from Algeria. In the 28-second-long clip, an Imam can be seen reciting Ramzan prayers.

During the prayer, the cat literally jumped on the Imam but he was unfazed by it. He even petted it during the recitation. The cat 'kisses' Iman on the face. However, the worshipper maintains his concentration and continues his prayer while closing his eyes.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by a user named Alateeqi. The video has garnered close to 5 lakh views so far. Check out the video below:

Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would.Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QHGXSgiZgK — Alateeqi (@BinImad) April 4, 2023

Twitter users found the clip cute and expressed their opinions in the comments section. "This melts my heart," a user wrote. Another user commented, "So heartwarming."

Both are passionate and kind hearted. SubhanAllah — Dr. Zafar Khan (@zafarkhanbabar) April 5, 2023

Legends. The cat and the Imam — Abi Reeley (@MrsReeley) April 5, 2023

