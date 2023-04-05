Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Cat jumps on Imam as he recites Ramadan prayers, viral video wins hearts on internet

The heartwarming video has garnered close to 5 lakh views so far. Reports suggest that the video is from Algeria.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

Watch: Cat jumps on Imam as he recites Ramadan prayers, viral video wins hearts on internet
Watch: Cat jumps on Imam as he recites Ramadan prayers, viral video wins hearts on internet (Photo: Twitter)

Cat viral video: The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan is ongoing across the world. Muslims perform the unique Taraweeh prayers to commemorate the month. Amid this, a video showing a cat jumping on an Imam while he was reciting Ramadan prayers has gone viral on social media. 

The heartwarming video has won hearts over the internet. Reports suggest that the video is from Algeria. In the 28-second-long clip, an Imam can be seen reciting Ramzan prayers. 

During the prayer, the cat literally jumped on the Imam but he was unfazed by it. He even petted it during the recitation. The cat 'kisses' Iman on the face. However, the worshipper maintains his concentration and continues his prayer while closing his eyes. 

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by a user named Alateeqi. The video has garnered close to 5 lakh views so far. Check out the video below:

Twitter users found the clip cute and expressed their opinions in the comments section. "This melts my heart," a user wrote. Another user commented, "So heartwarming."

READ | Shubman Gill blushes as fans scream 'Sachin ka dhyan rakhna', watch viral video

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan shows off her curves in bold off-shoulder golden dress, parties with BFFs Orry, Tania Shroff in viral photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos and videos
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Inside pics of Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s palatial home worth Rs 5000 crore with pool, gymnasium
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult, apologise for remarks: Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.