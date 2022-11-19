Cat gets a haircut in viral video, netizens are super delighted

Screengrab

New Delhi: The videos that capture cats are such a delight to watch. They not only melt our hearts, but they also keep us glued to our screens, prompting us to watch the sweet kitten over and over. And one such video that is sure to lift your spirits is making the rounds on social media thanks to its numerous reshares. The heartwarming clip features an adorable kitty getting her fur trimmed. This clip was shared on Twitter by handle named chaoticcatpics and since then it has already garnered more than 3 million views.

Take a look here:

just a little off the top pic.twitter.com/LqcCdZQ6Vt — chaotic cat pictures & videos (@chaoticcatpics) November 16, 2022

In the heart warming video, a cat is seen wearing a cape while a hairdresser carefully trims the fur from her head. As the barber trims hair near her face, the white kitty closes her eyes adorably. Unlike most pets, the good cat waits patiently for the barber to finish her haircut.

The video was shared a few hours on Twitter and has since amassed over one million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many have also posted their reactions to the cute video through comments.

"I CANNOT BELIEVE she got a haircut. What a great cat!" wrote an individual on Twitter. "The cat does not even resisted.. It is so heart warming" commented another. "'Awww it is so sweet" wrote a third. "I have never been a fan of cats and honestly this clip is best" remarked a fourth.