HomeViral

VIRAL

CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content on filmmaker?

Though CarryMinati's lawyer told the court that the video had already been taken down, the plaintiff argued that clips from the original video are still circulating on the internet.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 11:54 AM IST

CarryMinati, also known as YouTuber Ajey Nagar, has been barred from making 'defamatory, vulgar, and abusive' content about filmmaker Karan Johar. He has also been asked to take down existing videos targeting the filmmaker on his social media platform. 

A Mumbai court on Monday restrained Carryminati, along with his manager Deepak Char, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, and Google and Meta, from publishing or circulating any “objectionable or defamatory” content against the filmmaker. But what is the issue?

CarryMinati- Karan Johar row: All you need to know 

Filmmaker Karan had been the target of several allegations of promoting nepotism in Bollywood. There are several memes and roast videos in circulation defaming Karan amid the intensified nepotism debate in recent years. However, Filmmaker took a legal route to take on the trolls and roasters. Following CarryMinati’s roast video about him, he filed a defamation suit against the YouTuber and his associates after the roast video titled Coffee with Jalan was uploaded on the channel. The filmmaker alleged that the video, reportedly modelled on his talk show Koffee With Karan, while citing abusive language targeting Bollywood, nepotism and him specifically.

Though CarryMinati's lawyer told the court that the video had already been taken down, the plaintiff argued that clips from the original video are still circulating on the internet, and that the damage has been done. Johar’s lawyer asked for an injunction, which would stop Ajey from making any further videos that could damage the director’s reputation. According to PTI, they argued that Johar has built his name and goodwill “painstakingly over the decades” and that certain content on the internet, posted by Ajey, seems to ridicule him. The court agreed and said that it “appears that the defendants, Nos. 1 and 2 (Nagar and Char) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff.”
 

