'Carry Minati did not ask...: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast reacts to roasting video; here's what happened

In Carry Minati's most recent video on YouTube, he was seen roasting a number of popular daily vloggers, including Gaurav Taneja, Armaan Malik and more.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Carry Minati, aka Ajey Nagar, is one of the richest and most well-known YouTube stars, and he has a sizable following. Carry Minati has 39.5 million YouTube followers and is well known for its gaming and roasting content. Ajey published his most recent video on YouTube four days ago, roasting a number of popular daily vloggers, including Gaurav Taneja aka The Flying Beast, Technical Guruji aka Gaurav Chaudhary, Sourav Joshi, and Armaan Malik.

"Daily vlogger parody" was the title of the video. Evidently, the video posted on July 15 is trending on YouTube and has gone viral. The video has received over 24 million views and more than 3.2 likes on YouTube since it was released. Gaurav Taneja responded to the video that was made about him shortly after it became popular. Taneja, known as Flying Beast, claims that he wasn't informed prior to the video's creation.

Gaurav stated in his tweet, "Jab khud ke "content cycle" pe baat aati hai, to har koi fisal jata hai." He also said that he will respond to this video tomorrow at 5 PM (20 July).

 

 

Gaurav Chaudhary, Sourav Joshi, and Armaan Malik are just a few of the other vloggers whom Carry Minati has poked fun of in addition to Gaurav Taneja. However, other than the YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, no other vlogger has commented on the video.

Watch video here:

Who is Gaurav Taneja aka Fyling Beast?

One of the most well-known Indian YouTubers is Gaurav Taneja, better known online as Flying Beast. He has amassed a sizable following. Aside from his flourishing career as a YouTuber, he is well known for his love of fitness, nutritionist, and commercial pilot by profession.

Due to his interesting and amusing content, his YouTube videos have captured viewers online. Gaurav Taneja operates the FitMuscle TV and Rasbhari ke Papa YouTube channels in addition to his Flying Beast channel. In addition to YouTube, Gaurav Taneja is quite active on Instagram, where he has a huge follower base of over 1.9 million.

