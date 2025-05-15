The pope, or the head of the Catholic Church, is followed by well over a billion people across the globe. He is also the leader of the Vatican City-State and holds significant influence on global geopolitical affairs. But does all that translate to a heavy paycheck?

Pope's perks

According to a report by Fortune, Pope Leo XIV, previously known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, will receive a monthly salary of USD 33,000 (over Rs 28 lakh). This means that Pope Leo, who is the first-ever American pontiff, will be making an earning similar to that of the United States president.

But that's not it, the pope is entitled to various other perks that come with the top job. These include access to a special car called the Popemobile, a personal pharmacy, and free meals around the clock. In fact, the Vatican state takes care of just about anything the pope may require.

Humble choices

Historically, most popes have chosen not to draw a hefty salary. For instance, Pope Leo's popular predecessor, Francis, did not draw any personal income. It remains unclear whether Pope Leo would accept the offered pay.

Vatican's income sources

Even after a pope steps down, he is entitled to receive a monthly pension of USD 3,300 (Rs 2.8 lakh), along with continued support for his stay, food, and housekeeping.

Vatican, a tiny country within the Italian city of Rome, draws majority of its income from foreign donations, investments, tourism, and museum ticket sales.