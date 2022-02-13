Car towed away in Lucknow with passengers still inside – Pic goes VIRAL

Parking vehicles in no-parking zones has led many people into trouble. But that is mostly when passengers are outside the vehicle. This incident here is quite the opposite of what you can expect when you hear about car tow

Recently, a car was towed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow even when the occupants were sitting inside the car.

A video of this incident has now gone viral on social media as people are amused at this strange happening.

An inquiry has been now ordered into the case. Reportedly, the car’s driver – Sunil, and his friend had gone to collect some things at Janpath in Hazratganj when a tow-truck came on the spot. The truck towed their car while the two were discussing what stuff to buy.

After the video garnered attention of thousands of people on social media platforms, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner ordered an enquiry. As per Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi, the cranes are operated by a contractor who has been given a 1-year contract.

As per existing rules, a vehicle can’t be towed if a person is sitting inside a car parked in a no-parking zone.

Hereafter, the Lucknow authorities have banned operation of all cranes. Authorities have been instructed to take further action after proper investigation into the incident.