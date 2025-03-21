A viral video shows a car causing a crash on a construction site in China, injuring the driver and worker, with the driver held responsible for damages and medical expenses.

A video is going viral on social media showing a dramatic incident in China, where a car failed to check for oncoming traffic and made a sudden lane change, resulting in a collision that caused chaos on a construction site. The shocking footage shows the car swerving abruptly to the right, right into the path of another vehicle, leading to a dangerous crash.

The second vehicle, after being hit, lost control, spun out, and eventually flipped over. The car went through the construction site barrier, causing a terrifying scene. Fortunately, the construction workers were quick to react, moving swiftly to get out of the way of the out-of-control vehicle. However, not all workers managed to escape in time. One worker, who was trapped in a round pit, found himself unable to move to safety as the car came dangerously close. As the car barreled through, the worker pressed himself against the pit wall, narrowly avoiding a potentially fatal accident.

Miraculously, despite the severity of the crash and the proximity of the vehicle to the trapped worker, he was unharmed. Both the driver of the car and the construction worker suffered minor injuries. The driver of the car, who was responsible for the incident, was later required to pay for the damages caused to the construction site and also cover the medical expenses of the injured worker.

The incident highlights the importance of safe driving and the potential consequences of failing to check for traffic before making lane changes. It also serves as a reminder of how quickly an accident can escalate, especially in areas with ongoing construction, where workers' safety is already at risk. The viral video serves as a cautionary tale for drivers to be more mindful of their surroundings to avoid similar incidents in the future.