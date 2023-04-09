‘Captain went off to another flight’: IAS Sonal Goel criticises Go First airline over delay, crew gave no food for 2 hrs

Picture Credit: @sonalgoelias

Airlines are being criticised over several issues in past few months. Recently, Sonal Goel, an IAS officer, criticised Go First for "pathetic handling of flight operations" after her trip on Friday night was nearly two hours late. The airline informed passengers that the captain “went off to another flight,” which is clearly poor management by Go First.

Goel was one of the several passengers forced to wait inside the aircraft because there was no captain present. She posted a photo of passengers who were made to sit on the plane for almost two hours without access to food, including little children and senior citizens.

On April 7, Go First Flight G8 345 from Mumbai to Delhi departed one hour and 45 minutes later than expected. Goel questioned why customers had to suffer as a result of the airline's poor management, noting that the ultra-low-cost carrier informed passengers that the aircraft was delayed because its captain "went off to another flight."

Unexpected and pathetic handling of flight operations by @GoFirstairways



The Flight G8 345 from Mumbai to Delhi was scheduled to depart at 22:30 hrs .

Its more than 1 hour delay & passengers are stuck up inside plane;

With airline staff saying that the Captain is not available. pic.twitter.com/SwEkaoZqMe — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) April 7, 2023

She waited inside the aircraft for more than an hour before sending her first tweet. IAS officer Sonal Goel wrote, “It’s more than 1 hour delay & passengers are stuck up inside plane, with airline staff saying that the Captain is not available.”

In response to her Twitter complaint, Go First stated that unanticipated circumstances were to blame for the delay. “We work hard to run an on-time airline; however, unforeseen events sometimes challenge us. Sorry, this happened with your flight."

Hi Sonal, we hear you and apologize for the delay that you've experienced. We work hard to run an on-time airline; however, unforeseen events sometimes challenge us. Sorry, this happened with your flight. In the future, we'll try harder to meet your expectations. — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) April 7, 2023

She stated in later tweets that the waiting passengers would not be given food by the cabin crew. “If Captain is not available; why all passengers were made to board the flight?” Goel inquired adding that there had not previously been any indication of a delay. She asked the airline, Go First to fix accountability while other passengers were waiting for the flight to depart.

And this is not the unpleasant experience by my only,

its by all the passengers on board .

Hope the Airlines understand the gravity of the situation @JM_Scindia @MoCA_GoI @GoFirstairways https://t.co/2w7uJMq8Pu — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) April 7, 2023

The plane took off about two hours after it was supposed to, and it arrived in Delhi early on Saturday morning. Goel re-attacked Go First, by mentioning the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.