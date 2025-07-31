Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhadak 2 first review out: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give solid performance in hard-hitting film, but it lacks...

Despite US-India trade being 18 times bigger than US-Pakistan, Trump snubs New Delhi, appeases Islamabad because...

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list

Captain cool Dhoni's new hairstyle breaks the internet, fans call him 'king'

London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to...

KL Rahul becomes IPL 2026 trade hot property as CSK, KKR, RR enter fierce race

US President Donald Trump's FRESH statement day after announcing 25 percent tariff on India, says, 'America now the hottest country'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'

US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India with penalty

CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhadak 2 first review out: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give solid performance in hard-hitting film, but it lacks...

Dhadak 2 first review: Siddhant, Triptii give solid performances

Despite US-India trade being 18 times bigger than US-Pakistan, Trump snubs New Delhi, appeases Islamabad because...

US-India trade 18 times bigger than US-Pakistan, Trump snubs Delhi, as...

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaska

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeViral

VIRAL

Captain cool Dhoni's new hairstyle breaks the internet, fans call him 'king'

The cricketer now sports a sharp fade with ash and blonde highlights, giving fans a fresh new version of their 'Captain Cool'.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 07:00 PM IST

Captain cool Dhoni's new hairstyle breaks the internet, fans call him 'king'
Photo: Insta/Aalim Hakim

TRENDING NOW

MS Dhoni, former Team India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, has surprised fans with a bold new hairstyle, and social media can't stop talking about it. Popular celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared photos and videos of Dhoni's latest haircut on Instagram. The cricketer now sports a sharp fade with ash and blonde highlights, giving fans a fresh new version of their 'Captain Cool'.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni... when Captain Cool goes edgy -- you know it's game on! Crafted a sharp, bold, and effortless look for the legend himself. Just like his game -- clean, fearless, and always ahead of the curve," Aalim wrote in his caption, sharing Dhoni's pictures.

He also posted a video showing Dhoni's transformation, with the caption: "Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mr. Cool. Serving hot. @mahi7781 just turned up the heat. Effortless, fearless, and iconic -- just like the man himself. Warning: This much swag might overheat your screen."

In no time, fans took to the comment section to share their love for his new look. One fan called him a "King," while another said, "Freaking handsome!" Even Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, couldn't resist joining in. She commented, "Bas bas, Aalim," and added, "Looking so young..." on another post. Actor Ronit Roy also chimed in, saying, "He looks so good... like a superstar."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

Dhoni was recently part of a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), finishing at the bottom with four wins and 10 losses in 14 matches. He also scored 196 runs in 13 innings, with an average of 24.50, and his highest score was 30*.

READ | IAS Rinku Singh Rahi transferred day after doing sit-ups in front of lawyers to admit...

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaska
Dhadak 2 first review out: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give solid performance in hard-hitting film, but it lacks...
Dhadak 2 first review: Siddhant, Triptii give solid performances
'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark
'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....'
CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court
CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey
US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India with penalty
US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE