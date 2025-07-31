Captain cool Dhoni's new hairstyle breaks the internet, fans call him 'king'

The cricketer now sports a sharp fade with ash and blonde highlights, giving fans a fresh new version of their 'Captain Cool'.

MS Dhoni, former Team India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, has surprised fans with a bold new hairstyle, and social media can't stop talking about it. Popular celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared photos and videos of Dhoni's latest haircut on Instagram. The cricketer now sports a sharp fade with ash and blonde highlights, giving fans a fresh new version of their 'Captain Cool'.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni... when Captain Cool goes edgy -- you know it's game on! Crafted a sharp, bold, and effortless look for the legend himself. Just like his game -- clean, fearless, and always ahead of the curve," Aalim wrote in his caption, sharing Dhoni's pictures.

He also posted a video showing Dhoni's transformation, with the caption: "Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mr. Cool. Serving hot. @mahi7781 just turned up the heat. Effortless, fearless, and iconic -- just like the man himself. Warning: This much swag might overheat your screen."

In no time, fans took to the comment section to share their love for his new look. One fan called him a "King," while another said, "Freaking handsome!" Even Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, couldn't resist joining in. She commented, "Bas bas, Aalim," and added, "Looking so young..." on another post. Actor Ronit Roy also chimed in, saying, "He looks so good... like a superstar."

Dhoni was recently part of a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), finishing at the bottom with four wins and 10 losses in 14 matches. He also scored 196 runs in 13 innings, with an average of 24.50, and his highest score was 30*.

(With inputs from ANI)