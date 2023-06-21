'Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni ditches his super expensive bikes to flaunt classic Mini Cooper, watch video | Photo: YouTube/@suraj khatri vlogs

On social media, a video of MS Dhoni, dubbed "Captain Cool," gained millions of likes and views. The CSK star cricketer is seen driving his iconic red Mini Cooper in the viral video. The former captain of the Indian cricket team has been spotted flaunting his love of motorcycles on his official social media profiles quite frequently. However, it is now clear that MSD also has a huge enthusiasm for cars after the video became quite popular.

According to media reports, MS Dhoni was spotted near Ranchi in Jharkhand driving a vintage 1959 Mini Cooper. The Mini Cooper in red, one of the most recognisable historic vehicles, has a stunning style and attributes that appeal to auto enthusiasts.

When it comes to antique automobiles, many individuals continue to like the in-demand 90s vehicles. The lightweight vehicle was renowned for its quick speed and quickness. All car lovers in the 1990s found it to be rather popular since it was a front-wheel drive model with a small wheelbase.

The vehicle was created for consumers who travelled often on both urban and country routes at the time. The video was shared on YouTube by a channel called 'suraj khatri vlogs'.

Although it had a creative design and a future outlook, the car was quite comfortable for the driver and the passenger. The popular video depicts Captain Cool driving the automobile while wearing a face mask, with the window pulled down and waving at his supporters.

It is quite evident to witness how carefully the wicket-keeper has kept his vintage gem by Mini by maintaining it as Mini Coopers are a lot less seen on roadways.

READ | Shubman Gill on his way to replace Rohit Sharma as Indian skipper? Ex-selector gives expert opinion