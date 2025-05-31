Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) suffered a major outage with users across India and some other countries reporting difficulties in accessing the social media platform.

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) suffered a major outage with users across India and some other countries reporting difficulties in accessing the social media platform, according to Downdetector.com.Many users, attempting to use the microblogging platform, came across notification that read: "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later."According to Downdetector.com, a website performance tracking tool, more than 2,000 users in India reported issues with the platform.

Of these, 45 per cent faced trouble logging in, 39 per cent experienced problems with the app, and 16 per cent reported issues with the website.

The number of users complaining about the issues peaked at 06.18 pm with 2,151 users reporting issues. The outage later ended.Users in the United States and Canada also reported issues.According to Downdetector.com, more 25,699 users reported issues with the platform on Saturday evening in the United States. Of these, 68 per cent faced trouble logging in, 24 per cent experienced problems with the app, and 8 per cent reported issues with the website.

The website tracking tool showed that in Canada, more than 2,230 users reported issues with the platform on Saturday evening.Downdetector.com only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.Earlier on March 10 this year, a major outage hit X with thousands of users worldwide reporting issues, according to Downdetector.

