Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins, Krishna and Aadiya Shakti, turned two on November 19, i.e., Tuesday. The Ambani family, known for hosting splendid celebrations, threw a grand birthday bash for their grandchildren.

It is no secret that the Ambani family is also known for their religious inclination. What stole the spotlight at the party was a cute Bal Ganesha poster placed near a candy cart in Krishna and Shakti's second birthday party.

Candy cart and Bal Ganesha poster

In a viral post shared on Instagram, one can spot a cute Ganesha poster, featuring the deity sitting on his 'Mushak' (rat), his vehicle. Beside the poster, there was a lovely candy cart for kids.

When Isha walked us through her IVF journey

Isha Ambani, in an interview with Vogue, revealed that she conceived her kids through IVF- a process that involves collecting eggs from ovaries and manually fertilising them with sperm in a lab.

"I'm very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that's how we'll normalise it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It's a difficult process. When you're going through it, you're physically exhausted", she had said.