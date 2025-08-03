Twitter
Cancer survivor sends surprise wedding gift to her doctor, brings him to tears

Khushi's handmade gift included a handmade card and framed artwork that symbolised hope and healing.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Cancer survivor sends surprise wedding gift to her doctor, brings him to tears

Pediatrician Dr Tanmay Motiwala shared an emotional moment on social media that brought tears to his eyes. A former young patient of his, who has recovered from cancer, sent him a surprise package filled with handmade gifts to mark his wedding as she couldn't attend in person. The doctor got emotional and described the moment as bringing "tears of joy".

"My heart is full. Tears of joy flowed today. I received a package from Khushi. A surprise that touched me deeply. I had invited her to my wedding but she couldn't come. Instead, she sent me a set of beautiful handmade gifts. Yes, Khushi is my patient, but more than that, she is a dear friend. A brave cancer survivor. A child who has taught me so much about life like no one else could," he wrote in a post on X.

Khushi's handmade gift included a handmade card and framed artwork that symbolised hope and healing. When it was shown at the wedding, guests were moved to tears, and it shows the profound impact a caring doctor can have on a child's life.

 

 

The emotional gesture went viral online and touched people's hearts. Many said that the thoughtful gesture was far beyond the emotional value of traditional wedding gifts.

"Doctors like you restore faith in humanity," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Beautifully written... It's great that you share such a great bond with your patients."

A third said, "I (Tanmay) was so moved while reading and had "joyful tears" too. I'm so proud of you, brother."

In the comments section, the doctor revealed that his patient, Khushi, was diagnosed with a tumour in her chest wall at the age of five. Though Khushi initially resisted, she warmed up to him during treatment and developed a strong bond. During chemotherapy, she would hold his finger, put in his earphones and listen to songs, and more. Dr Motiwala credits Khushi for teaching him resilience and the importance of a doctor-patient relationship that goes far beyond medical care.

