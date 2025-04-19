A Canadian vlogger recently shared his surprising experiences from a 5-week trip to India, calling it the most shocking country he's visited out of 37. He highlighted valuable life lessons he learned during his journey in a viral Instagram post.

A Canadian vlogger's post about his trip to India has ignited a debate on social media. William Rossy, who identifies as a motivational influencer, shared a portrayal of the country, highlighting both its positive and negative aspects. However, many social media users have criticized his post, labeling it as "just sad."

“I’ve been to 37 countries, and India has to be the most shocking one. The things you see, hear, smell, and taste there will make you think, feel, and act in ways you never thought you could,” Rossy wrote. He added that he spent five weeks travelling through the country.

Rossy admitted that he would not personally choose to live in India, but his journey has provided him with lessons he never anticipated. He ended his post with a collection of images representing what he learned.

Vlogger's "shocking" life lessons

His post featured a series of photos summarising his insights from the trip. These included "shocking" life lessons that Rossy presented. Here are they:

1. Not enough gratitude is shown for having a roof over head and food in the fridge.

2. Two people, one planet. Born on opposite ends, and given two total sets of problems to deal with.

3. I should be more thankful for being allowed to have 'a rest day'.

4. Indian spices hit different.

5. The Taj Mahal is underrated. It's 100x more beautiful in real life.

6. Be careful what water you drink, makes me grateful that I can drink from the tap at home.

7. People are insanely friendly here. We need to be more curious, interested, and less transactional.

Social media reaction

The post generated a variety of reactions. While some users appreciated Rossy's honesty about the chaos and appeal of India, others felt his perspective was narrow and failed to capture the country's true character.

One user wrote, "Friendly people and great architecture (Taj Mahal) - that’s it? Sorry you weren’t blessed to experience the more positive side of India. Also, the lessons you say can be learned from a visit to NYC - no need to travel across the world for that."

“Love that you love our India. Thank you for sharing your core takeaways from this trip,” another commented.

A third user said, “If you went to India and that's all you took away from it, that's sad.”

Who is William Rossy?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rossy left a secure financial analyst role to develop his personal growth brand, Sprouht. Although his post about India may have caused controversy, it also initiated significant discussions about how outsiders view the country and what aspects they choose to highlight.