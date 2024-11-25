Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces backlash for dancing at a Taylor Swift concert during Montreal riots, sparking criticism over his priorities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has found himself at the center of controversy after a video of him dancing at a Taylor Swift concert went viral. The clip, shared widely on social media, captured Trudeau enjoying himself at Swift’s show in Toronto, held at the Rogers Centre on November 23. However, the timing of his appearance has drawn criticism, as it coincided with intense riots in Montreal, where anti-NATO protests turned violent.

The riots in Montreal were marked by clashes between protesters and police. Demonstrators set fires, vandalized property, and even burned an effigy during the protests. Many citizens and political commentators questioned the Prime Minister’s decision to attend a concert during such a critical time, raising concerns about his priorities.

At the concert, Taylor Swift, the globally renowned pop star, was performing her sold-out Eras Tour, which has captivated fans worldwide. Trudeau was seen dancing enthusiastically, moving to the beats of Swift’s tracks and making animated hand gestures. The video was initially posted on TikTok and quickly gained traction across various social media platforms.

Before taking the stage, Swift played “You Don’t Own Me,” a popular track she often uses to energize her audience before her live performances. With just a few shows left before the conclusion of her Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8, fans were thrilled to see the Grammy winner deliver her signature high-energy performance.

However, Trudeau’s lively presence at the concert sparked a wave of backlash, with many accusing him of being tone-deaf to the ongoing unrest in Montreal. Critics argued that a national leader should be more attentive during times of domestic turmoil, especially when the situation involves large-scale protests and public safety concerns.

As the debate continues, Trudeau’s dancing video serves as another example of the scrutiny public figures face in balancing personal moments with their professional responsibilities.

