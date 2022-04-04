Can you spot a perfectly camouflaged owl in this photo?

The perfectly camouflaged picture has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

We all like to solve a puzzle especially when the challenge is about spotting something.

On social media, one can find several such posts. But sometimes, we are all perplexed and scratching our heads solving the puzzle.

Recently, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has posted the photograph of a “meditating owl” and spotting it in the picture is not as easy as you think.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Nanda has captioned it, “Meditating Owl, with its eyes closed, has a perfect camouflage that one can ever see…”

The IFS officer, who often shares interesting wildlife content, has credited the account that had posted the original photo of the owl as Massimo.

See the picture below:

pic.twitter.com/7Mv7bgs45S Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 30, 2022

In the picture, the owl is seen sitting with its eyes closed, as if it is meditating, on the bark of a tree that is so similar to its fur that the owl is perfectly camouflaged.

Many users took a while to spot the owl in the middle of the photograph because of the bird’s colour.

One user wrote, “OMG !! Even I have to meditate for few seconds to make it visible !!”

Another user wrote, "There can never be a perfect camouflage than this.”