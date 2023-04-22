Search icon
Can you help us to find number 280 in THIS optical illusion?

After a long wait, we offer another intriguing and little difficult optical illusion for you all. To complete this illusion, all you need to do is spot the number 280 in the image mentioned below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: OPTICAL Illusions are becoming increasingly popular across all social media platforms, so if you want to spend your time making something unique and creative, you should get started as soon as possible. Are you aware that analysing the illusions may aid in the improvement of your skills and concentration? There are now brain teasers, hidden elements, secret words, personality quirks, and other sorts of deception available.

The number 280 is hidden in the fourth row from the top and the seventh column from the left.

So, did you found the answer, or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this task within the allotted time. There's no need to rush if you don't know the answer. Maintain your composure.

We will tell you once we have found a solution. It only takes a closer look to discover the illusion. If you're still having problems, here's a workaround:

'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Alia Bhatt explores London with Ranbir Kapoor, shops for Raha; netizens ask 'baby kahan gaya?'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
