Can you help us to find number 280 in THIS optical illusion?

screengrab

New Delhi: OPTICAL Illusions are becoming increasingly popular across all social media platforms, so if you want to spend your time making something unique and creative, you should get started as soon as possible. Are you aware that analysing the illusions may aid in the improvement of your skills and concentration? There are now brain teasers, hidden elements, secret words, personality quirks, and other sorts of deception available.

After a long wait, we offer another intriguing and little difficult optical illusion for you all. To complete this illusion, all you need to do is spot the number 280 in the image mentioned below.

So, did you found the answer, or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this task within the allotted time. There's no need to rush if you don't know the answer. Maintain your composure.

We will tell you once we have found a solution. It only takes a closer look to discover the illusion. If you're still having problems, here's a workaround: