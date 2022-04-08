Can you guess if they are fighting or dancing? Watch this viral video of two snakes

People can get closer to wildlife thanks to the internet and social media; with just one click, you can access a variety of fascinating videos. Snakes are known to be a species that intrigues many people, a video of two snakes became popular on social media. The video shows two snakes winding around each other in such a way that it's unclear whether they're fighting or dancing. The video confused viewers on social media, who were undecided on whether or not the snakes were dancing or fighting.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page called 'snake unity,' and it has already received over 65,000 views and 2,000 likes. The video has piqued the interest of social media users. Can you guess whether snakes were bonding or were in the middle of a horrible fight.

