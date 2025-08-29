Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Can women visit temples on periods? Premanand Maharaj gives clear answer from Hindu scriptures, says 'you should not...'

Addressing this sensitive issue, Premanand Maharaj said, “Periods are not something to be condemnable."

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

Despite years of progress and modernisation, periods or menstruation is still a taboo in our society. According to UNICEF, around 1.8 billion women menstruate each month. Many women deal with a variety of problems, such as period cramps and the social stigma attached to them. One of such stigmas is that many women, especially in rural India, are not allowed to go inside their kitchen and temple. Recently, a woman visited spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj in Vridavan, and asked, “Many women travel long distances for pilgrimage, but if they get their period during the journey, should they still go for darshan?"

What did Premanand Maharaj say about menstruation?

Addressing this sensitive issue, Premanand Maharaj said, “Periods are not something to be condemnable." Maharaj went on to explain that, sages once divided the sin of Brahma-hatya (killing a Brahmin) 
committed by Lord Indra into four parts. According to him, one of these parts was accepted by women in the form of a period. “This is not a curse but an act of sacrifice and grace," Maharaj said.

“If you’ve come this far with devotion, you should not skip darshan. Take a bath, apply a little sacred chandan (sandalwood paste) and offer prayers from a distance. Do not engage in rituals, offer items or touch idols, but observing from afar is absolutely fine. Who knows if you’ll get this chance again in life?" He added.

 

 

What are social media users saying?

One user said, ''We pray Devi Kamakhyaa, who is worshipped even during her periods, which is widely known as ambubasi.''

Another user wrote, ''I wish this video reaches every home's Aunties.''

A third user commented, ''Earlier, women were given total rest due pain and troubles they go through during the menstrual cycle. They were asked not to go to the kitchen or temple, so that they can eat. We have now linked into some weird practice as if women are untouchable during this period.''

Another user wrote, ''I don’t know why, but I got tears while watching this.''

Also read: Lord Ganesha receives grand welcome at 'world's largest home', where princess sisters wear 25-year-old 'Kanjeevaram sarees', queen showcases her majestic presence in 'Benarasi silk' saree, this royal family is...

 

