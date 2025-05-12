The world’s longest word which is a chemical name with over 100,000 letters and is nearly impossible to write or pronounce fully.

Many English words are so tricky, that even pronouncing them correctly can be a challenge. But some words are so incredibly long that just thinking about writing or speaking them can leave anyone tongue-tied. If you’ve ever struggled with big English words, get ready, the world’s longest word is unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

What Is the Longest Word in the World?

You might be surprised to know that the world’s longest word is not just 100 or 200 letters long, it has over 100,000 letters. Yes, you read that right. This word is the chemical name of a giant protein called titin, and its full name is a scientific description of its amino acid structure.

The full word is so long that it can take more than 3 hours to pronounce, which is why it’s not included in standard English dictionaries. The name starts with “Methionylalanylthreonylserylarginylglycyl…” and continues for thousands of letters. Because of its extreme length, scientists and writers often refer to it simply as “titin.”

The Longest Word in the English Dictionary

While titin holds the record for the longest word ever, it’s not officially part of the dictionary. The longest word that is included in English dictionaries is: pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, a 45-letter word referring to a rare lung disease caused by inhaling very fine silica dust.

Another Long Name Worth Noting

There’s also a fly found in Thailand with a name that’s 42 letters long:

PARASTRATIOSPHECOMYIASTRATIOSPHECOMYIOIDES.

This unusual name is also considered one of the longest in the world, but it’s specific to a species.

All this shows how fascinating and extreme language can be, especially when it comes to naming complex scientific things!