A shocking case has come to light from Shamshabad town of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, where a bride refused to get married only because there was no AC facility at the venue. This matter is becoming increasingly viral on social media, and people are reacting fiercely to it.

According to reports, the wedding was organised at the place decided by the groom's family, but there was severe heat and a lack of adequate ventilation, due to which the bride felt suffocated. The bride called this environment inhuman and demanded an air conditioner. As soon as this matter came up, an argument started between the two sides.

The argument escalated to such an extent that the groom's side allegedly misbehaved with the bride and her family. After this, the bride left the mandap and flatly refused to marry. The bride says that getting married in such circumstances will make her future hell, and she will never get respect.

The incident is being reported on Saturday night. As soon as the matter worsened, the police were informed. Police station in-charge Hansraj Bhadoria said that the police tried to handle the situation by talking to both parties, but by then it was too late. The bride's mother also accused the groom's family of demanding dowry and complained to the police. The investigation of this complaint is currently underway.

“If they can’t respect my basic needs now, and the groom insults my family before the wedding even begins, my life would become hell after marriage,” she reportedly told the police.

Users on social media are giving their opinions on this issue. Some people supported the bride, while some called it an overreaction, but this incident certainly highlights the changing priorities in society and new thinking towards married life.

