‘Can’t move an inch!’: Gurugram woman’s Diwali traffic rant breaks internet

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here
Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy
Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'
Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition
'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement on India's defence exports, says, 'reached record Rs 250000000000...'
Reliance Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali as RIL profit jumps 10% YoY to Rs...
Who’s buying RCB? Top names including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla line up as franchise enters active sales talks
‘Too much or fair pay?’: Russian woman in Bengaluru divides internet over maid’s salary
Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'
VIRAL
The woman says that the once normal journey has now become very difficult due to Diwali. She questions why people who go to the office daily are now taking two and a half to four hours to travel.
As Diwali approaches, the problem of traffic jams on the roads of Delhi-NCR is continuously increasing. Meanwhile, a video of a woman from Gurugram, expressing her displeasure with the traffic jam, is going viral on social media. This video reflects the feelings of thousands of people who face similar problems daily.
A user named Priyanka shared this video on Instagram, in which the woman is seen sitting in her car and looking very upset due to the heavy traffic jam. She says that she cannot understand what has happened to Gurugram.
The woman says that the once normal journey has now become very difficult due to Diwali. She questions why people who go to the office daily are now taking two and a half to four hours to travel. She also explains that it took her four hours to reach home last evening.
The woman also said she left at 8:30 a.m. to attend an office Diwali party, but by 11 a.m., she was stuck in traffic, and the navigation app still showed 43 minutes of travel remaining.
She requested that the office management show some empathy and allow employees to work from home, as there's no point in spending four hours in traffic.
The video has now gone viral on Instagram, and many people have agreed with the woman and shared similar experiences.
One user commented, "I can totally understand this. I live in Faridabad and work in Gurgaon. I mean, it's a 4-hour commute every day, and going to Gurgaon is very expensive."
Another user urged her to take the metro, writing, "Take the metro, why waste petrol."
Also read: Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery