VIRAL

‘Can’t move an inch!’: Gurugram woman’s Diwali traffic rant breaks internet

The woman says that the once normal journey has now become very difficult due to Diwali. She questions why people who go to the office daily are now taking two and a half to four hours to travel.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 06:49 PM IST

‘Can’t move an inch!’: Gurugram woman’s Diwali traffic rant breaks internet
As Diwali approaches, the problem of traffic jams on the roads of Delhi-NCR is continuously increasing. Meanwhile, a video of a woman from Gurugram, expressing her displeasure with the traffic jam, is going viral on social media. This video reflects the feelings of thousands of people who face similar problems daily.

A user named Priyanka shared this video on Instagram, in which the woman is seen sitting in her car and looking very upset due to the heavy traffic jam. She says that she cannot understand what has happened to Gurugram.

The woman says that the once normal journey has now become very difficult due to Diwali. She questions why people who go to the office daily are now taking two and a half to four hours to travel. She also explains that it took her four hours to reach home last evening.

The woman also said she left at 8:30 a.m. to attend an office Diwali party, but by 11 a.m., she was stuck in traffic, and the navigation app still showed 43 minutes of travel remaining.

She requested that the office management show some empathy and allow employees to work from home, as there's no point in spending four hours in traffic.

 

 

Social Media Reaction:

The video has now gone viral on Instagram, and many people have agreed with the woman and shared similar experiences.

One user commented, "I can totally understand this. I live in Faridabad and work in Gurgaon. I mean, it's a 4-hour commute every day, and going to Gurgaon is very expensive."

Another user urged her to take the metro, writing, "Take the metro, why waste petrol."

Also read: Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery

 

Also read: Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery
