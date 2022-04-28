"Can’t do miracles ok": Elon Musk responds after Twitterati ask him to fix all their problems

File Photo

Elon Musk’s take over on Twitter has stormed the internet. Ever since the billionaire acquire 100 per cent stake of the micro-blogging site, social media platforms are full of memes taking a jibe at Musk’s probable intentions in future.

The business magnate has announced plans to make Twitter ‘maximum fun’ and has recently invited suggestions to improve the Twitter DM system with end-to-end subscription. Every tweet posted by Musk since the announcement of Twitter acquisition has led people to hold their breaths in anticipation of what this man is up to.

In another such tweet, Musk caught the attention of Twitterati leading to a range of mixed reactions. This was when the Tesla and SpaceX CEO expressed his wish to buy Coca-Cola and “add cocaine” to it.

The comments section is replete with people tweeting names of companies that Musk should buy for the better. Some netizens are requesting the business magnate to buy McDonald’s. Surprisingly, Musk responded to one such hilarious tweet.

A Twitter user had shared an edited tweet of Musk with the quote, “Now I’m going to buy McDonald’s and fix all of the ice-cream machines”. The Tesla CEO had a hilarious reply to this.

Here’s what he said:

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

This response by Musk had calmed certain people who were curious to know the businessman’s future moves but others continued to urge Musk to resolve various world problems.

Based on his past actions, Musk is known for being a man of his words. His decision to buy Twitter is just another example of this. He has now announced plans to bring back cocaine in Cola-Cola.

However, this desire of his might not be fulfilled as it seems to be hard to add a portion of cocaine to the now popular drink.