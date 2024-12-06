An adorable video of an elderly Japanese man walking with his giant pet tortoise is going viral online, catching netizens' attention.

An adorable video of an elderly Japanese man walking with his giant pet tortoise is going viral online, catching netizens' attention.

The video, shared on Instagram, begins with the duo walking on the streets together. In order to accompany his pet, the elderly man was also walking sluggishly.

What further caught netizens' attention was that there was a baby tortoise on the back of the giant one. Another highlight of the viral video was that the giant tortoise was wearing a little blue cap, making him look absolutely adorable.

"Can’t believe I caught this. I couldn’t believe my eyes! After a late start thanks to jet lag, I headed to Tsukiji Market for lunch—only to find everything closed at 2:30 PM (note to self: check the time next time!). But my detour to Tsukishima for some okonomiyaki turned into the highlight of my day! While navigating Google Maps, I looked up and spotted the cutest old man with the biggest tortoise I’ve ever seen! He was so friendly and let me pet his shell", the video was captioned.

"Turns out, they’re local celebrities - their names are Mr. Mitani and Bonchan! How amazing is that? If you’re in Japan, don’t miss exploring Chuo City—there’s so much hidden magic waiting for you! Send this to someone who needs an instant mood boost; this will definitely make their day!" it added.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Pet? That looks like his best friend", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "There's a baby on him".