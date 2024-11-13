A viral clip of a Delhi-based woman dressing up as a ghost and attempting to scare people is getting circulated online, leaving netizens in splits.

Dressed in white gown, splattered with red paint to mimic blood, the woman was seen walking on the streets of Delhi. Leaving her hair open, she wore eerie contact lenses to complete her 'scary' look.

The clip, shared by an Instagram user named Shaifali Nagpal, captured the woman taking her 'spooky' look to a local park, where terrified children started running away at the sight of her.

Next, the woman passed by a security guard sitting outside, what appeared to be a society. He appreared to be in shock on seeing the woman. Furthermore, as she passed by a jewellery shop, many sitting there were left surprised.

What was shocking is that many people captured the woman with their mobile phones, instead of getting scared. "Watch till end. Can’t believe I did this", the clip was captioned, along with a frightening background music.

Here's how netizens reacted

The viral video has garnered over two lakh likes, with several asking her "not to scare children".

"Please don't do this to kids", an user wrote.

Another user praised her for the idea, commenting, "Too good".